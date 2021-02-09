19 nonprofits to share donation from Team Kentucky Fund

Nineteen nonprofit organizations across Kentucky will share a $380,000 donation from a fund that has offered assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Each organization will receive $20,000 from the Team Kentucky Fund, the governor said Monday.

The groups were selected for their work to prevent homelessness or assist families affected by the opioid epidemic, he said.

“In Kentucky, we don’t just talk about our faith, we live it," Beshear said. "Especially as we’ve faced this coronavirus pandemic, these agencies have helped our people most in need. We are proud to be able to help them in turn.”

The fund, established last March, raised more than $3.7 million from 11,411 donors and so far has assisted 3,662 Kentucky families, the governor's office said. The fund is closing after all pending applications have been addressed, it said.

Much of the assistance has gone to help people cover rent, mortgage, utility or food costs.