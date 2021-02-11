Molina: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $5.24 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $673 million, or $11.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.42 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.50 to $13 per share.

Molina shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 59% in the last 12 months.