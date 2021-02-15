Parler is back online after monthlong ban by ‘Big Tech’: Meckler

The MAGA world’s favorite social media platform is back.

Parler, a right-wing alternative to Twitter, relaunched itself Monday, a month after it was effectively ousted from the internet for failing to regulate false and offensive content.

“Our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever,” Parler interim CEO Mark Meckler said in the announcement.

He denounced “Big Tech” for “silenc(ing) tens of millions of Americans.”

Parler was bounced from Amazon’s web hosting services and booted off Apple’s app store after it was revealed that pro-Trump extremists used it to coordinate their storming of the Capitol last month.

The social media platform refused the chance to regain access by imposing a content moderation system to weed out dangerous or offensive content.

Its management instead says it has found a way to work without the tech giants, but it wasn’t immediately clear what company is providing hosting services.

“Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue,” Meckler said.

Several right-wing luminaries have moved to Parler after being banned from Twitter for violating its policies against spreading lies or spewing hate.

Former President Trump, who is permanently barred from Twitter, is reportedly considering joining the site as “Person X.”