Ceva: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $635,000.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.4 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $100.3 million.

Ceva shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.