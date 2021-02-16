Vulcan: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $114.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $584.5 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.86 billion.

Vulcan expects full-year earnings to be $4.80 to $5.40 per share.

Vulcan shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 5%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.