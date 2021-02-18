Wabtec: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $87.9 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $414.4 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.56 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.9 billion.

Wabtec shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 1% in the last 12 months.