Business

Nexstar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVING, Texas

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $364.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $7.97.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $811.4 million, or $17.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.5 billion.

Nexstar shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

US launches aerospace center at Tuskegee University

February 23, 2021 4:25 AM

Business

LGI Homes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 4:23 AM

Business

CBRE: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 4:21 AM

Business

TopBuild: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 4:12 AM

Business

EnPro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 23, 2021 4:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service