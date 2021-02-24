Business
Restaurant inspections for Feb. 24 in Thurston County
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
Stack 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
Feb. 8: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: There was evidence of a vector entry in ceiling of utility room. Pest control and maintenance required.
No violations found
- Oly Grind, The (2225 Carriage Dr. SW)
- AFC Sushi @ Safeway #1619 (1109 Yelm Ave. East)
- Applebee’s (2500 Capital Mall Drive SW)
Comments