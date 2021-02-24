Business

Restaurant inspections for Feb. 24 in Thurston County

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Stack 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar

625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Feb. 8: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: There was evidence of a vector entry in ceiling of utility room. Pest control and maintenance required.

No violations found

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service