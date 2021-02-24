Exelon: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $360 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.96 billion, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.04 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share.

Exelon shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 3%. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.