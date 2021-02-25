Business

Grains lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 13.50 cents at $6.6525 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 9 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.62 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 10.50 cents at $14.0275 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.1637 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .37 cent at $1.4022 a pound; April lean hogs gained .70 cent at .8915 a pound.

