Grains lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 13.50 cents at $6.6525 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 9 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.62 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 10.50 cents at $14.0275 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.1637 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .37 cent at $1.4022 a pound; April lean hogs gained .70 cent at .8915 a pound.