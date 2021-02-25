Business
Man fatally struck by SunRail train in central Florida
A man crossing railroad tracks in Winter Park late Wednesday was fatally struck by a SunRail train, officials said.
The crash happened about 10 p.m., Winter Park police told news outlets.
Police have not released the man's name.
The intersection was closed throughout the night as officers investigated the crash. SunRail said the commuter train was running on Thursday morning.
No additional details were released. An investigation is continuing.
