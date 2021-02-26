Business
Mirati: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $101.1 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.08.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.28 per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $357.9 million, or $7.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.4 million.
Mirati shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
