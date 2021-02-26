Universal Insurance: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 84 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $273.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.1 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

Universal Insurance shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.