Business

Cinemark: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PLANO, Texas

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $239.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.03.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.46 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $617.9 million, or $5.25 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $686.3 million.

Cinemark shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Civeo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2021 3:54 AM

Business

ModivCare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2021 3:48 AM

Business

Carter’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2021 3:26 AM

Business

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

February 26, 2021 3:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service