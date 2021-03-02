3D Systems: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $172.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $149.6 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $557.2 million.

3D Systems shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.