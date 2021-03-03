Business

Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $750.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $726.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.3 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.

Dycom Industries shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

