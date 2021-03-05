Business

Hibbett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.40 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $376.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.3 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $5 to $5.50 per share.

Hibbett shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

