Grains, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 8.5 cents at $6.4250 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.75 cents at $5.57 a bushel; May oats advanced 15 cents at $3.8725 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $14.4475 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .62 cent at $1.1922 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .58 cents at $1.3537 a pound; April lean hogs was up .10 cent at .8687 a pound.