Harbor Wholesale, a food distributor based in northeast Lacey, will host a hiring event from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, the business announced.

The business is looking to hire morning and evening warehouse order selectors and stockers.

The jobs range in pay from $15.75 to $17.75 per hour, with weekly incentives of up to $4 per hour more.

Harbor Wholesale is at 3901 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey.