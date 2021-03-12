Noble Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Noble Corp. (NE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.82 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $11.24. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The offshore drilling contractor posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $3.98 billion, or $15.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $964.3 million.

The company's shares closed at 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.23.