Grains lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May fell 4.50 cents at $6.39 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.25 cents at $5.46 a bushel; May oats lost 6.25 cents at $3.7825 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 19.75 cents at $13.9625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained .78 cent at $1.1945 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .72 cent at $1.3607 a pound; April lean hogs was up .15 cent at .9122 a pound.

