Jabil: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $151.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $7.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.33 billion.

Jabil shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen nearly 6%. The stock has risen 97% in the last 12 months.