Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $66.4 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

Commercial Metals shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.