PFSweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.5 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $342.5 million.

PFSweb shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.