Jeni’s and Dolly Parton are releasing a limited-time ice cream for charity

Want to eat what Dolly Parton eats? Now's your chance.

Columbus-based ice cream company Jeni's worked with the country music icon on a new limited-time flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, which was announced Thursday. Proceeds from the sale of the flavor will go to Parton's charity, Imagination Library.

That charity, which provides free books to young children, with a focus on rural and underprivileged families, has recently been expanding in Ohio.

In a news release, Jeni's described the new flavor as "a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths." It includes a pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream and strawberry sauce.

When and where to get the Dolly Parton ice cream

Jeni's is only making 10,000 pints of the flavor, so fans will have to move fast.

The ice cream goes on sale April 8 at noon, and most of the pints will be available online, to ship anywhere in the U.S.

The rest, Jeni's said, will go to their shops and be sold in pints and scoops.

"If you prefer to buy the flavor from your neighborhood shop, we recommend getting there early (like before open) on release day," the company said. "Otherwise, your best bet will be to buy it online at noon the day it drops."