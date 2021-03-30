Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 5.75 cents at $6.08 a bushel; May corn fell 3.25 cents at $5.43 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.7250 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 1.50 cents at $13.8625 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .40 cent at $1.2115 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.15 cents at $1.4742 a pound; April lean hogs was up .08 cent at 1.0060 a pound.

