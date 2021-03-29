Vandal smashed dozens of windows in California church

Dozens of windows and doors in a San Francisco Bay Area church were smashed Monday by a vandal who was caught on surveillance video.

Police in Antioch in the East Bay were investigating after the 4 a.m. attack at Cornerstone Christian Center.

Steve Miner, the senior pastor, told KTVU-TV that 36 windows and doors were damaged.

“Looks like a single person came in. We have river rock as decoration all around the campus and he just picked up rocks and went to town,” Minor said.

Surveillance video showed a man with a backpack tossing rocks into the tall glass windows, smashing holes in them.

The property has a church for 200 people and a school with 400 students.

“I drove in immediately thinking we had a couple of broken windows. Well turns out the storefront, really of the high school and church building, were all busted out,” Minor said.

“I don’t think the guy was targeting us. It just seemed like an individual who was out of his mind a little bit,” Miner said. “Everybody pulled together and we came together. We got this swept up before most the kids got to school.”

“It’s unfortunate,” Miner said. “We just had Palm Sunday. We’ve got Easter coming up this Sunday.”

However, Miner said an outdoor Easter service already planned will go on.