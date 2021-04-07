Business

Grains lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 10.50 cents at $6.14 a bushel; May corn was off .75 cent at $5.5625 a bushel; May oats felll 2.25 cents at $3.73 a bushel; while May soybeans declinced 18.25 cents at $14.0875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained .63 cent at $1.2265 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .62 cent at $1.4717 a pound; April lean hogs was up .15 cent at 1.0255 a pound.

