Feedback sought for bridge improvement project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public comments on improvements planned for the Licking River Bridge that connects Covington and Newport.

A virtual meeting will be held April 20 to provide an overview of the project and to get public feedback, transportation officials said in a statement. Officials are studying various options for the project.

The aging span carries more than double its intended capacity despite recent changes in traffic patterns and also has a significant amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic, officials said.

The steel truss bridge was constructed in 1936 and carries about 17,500 vehicles daily.