Rite Aid: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $90.9 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rite Aid said it expects revenue in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion.

Rite Aid shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.