Healthcare Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $407.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.2 million.

Healthcare Services shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.