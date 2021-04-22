Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $7.5 million.

The bank, based in Fresno, California, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.

Central Valley Community Bancorp shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.