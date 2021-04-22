Old Republic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $502.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.98 billion.

Old Republic shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.