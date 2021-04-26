Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 20.50 cents at $7.2875 a bushel; May advanced 30 cents at $6.7750 a bushel; May oats was up 5.25 cents at $4.0375 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 23 cents at $15.5075 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .99 cent at $1.1721 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.20 cents at $1.3272 a pound; April lean hogs was up .53 cent at 1.0890 a pound.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service