Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 20.50 cents at $7.2875 a bushel; May advanced 30 cents at $6.7750 a bushel; May oats was up 5.25 cents at $4.0375 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 23 cents at $15.5075 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .99 cent at $1.1721 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.20 cents at $1.3272 a pound; April lean hogs was up .53 cent at 1.0890 a pound.