PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $304.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

PulteGroup shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.