Business

UMB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $92.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $314.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $309.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.5 million.

UMB shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Some push to kill off PA regulations halted during pandemic

April 27, 2021 5:11 AM

Business

Paccar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 5:11 AM

Business

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 5:11 AM

Business

Auburn National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 5:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service