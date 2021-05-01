Businesses reconsidering 24-hour store hours

Corin Dively sacrificed sleep to shop.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to buy a quart of milk or bottle of Tylenol in the wee hours of the morning as many stores once open 24 hours a day are now closing at midnight or earlier. And for those who have a nontraditional work schedule or sick child, the closures are problematic.

“It’s tough for people who work off shifts and overnights,” said Dively, of Olyphant. “They can’t run out after work if they need to grab things or shop on their night off when they’d be awake anyway.”

She experienced some of the struggles while working 3 to 11 p.m. at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

“I had to try to find a Convenient (Food Mart) because Walmart was closing at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.,” Dively said.

Ron Friedman, a partner with the New York-based accounting and advisory firm Marcum and a co-leader in the firm’s national retail and consumer products industry group, said he believes businesses need to weigh the importance of being open certain hours.

“I think retail stores are going to be smarter about the hours they’re open,” he said. “They have to measure the amount of people coming into the stores at various hours. If there’s not a lot of business between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., I think you’ve got to rethink it these days.”

Burt Flickinger III, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a New York-based retail and consumer goods consulting firm, said there are a number of reasons some stores are moving away from 24-hour operations.

He points to a shortage of people willing to work retail because of COVID-19 and public health concerns coupled with those earning extended unemployment benefits as part of the problem.

Flickinger also noted there has been a record amount of shoplifting across the country, which has led employees to request daytime hours.

“People are asking to be scheduled for first or second shift or weekend swing shifts so they don’t have to work at night,” he said.

Signs point to the trend of earlier closures continuing in the coming years because of fewer people making in-store purchases, he said.

“Market leaders like Giant Food are moving to more pick-up and delivery,” Flickinger said. “The business went from 95% to 97% shopping in store to about 60% to 65%. They feel they can reasonably handle all the customer demand over the course of 17 or 18 hours versus 24 hours.”

The success of 24-hour convenience store chains, like Sheetz, is also rebalancing a lot of the business, he said.

“As people get fuel for their cars, they’re picking up custom sandwiches and other food items,” he said. “That is also a key element in the supermarkets and supercenters not returning to 24 hours.”

The CVS on Moosic Street in Scranton is a rare exception of a store and pharmacy that remains open 24 hours.

“We strive to meet the needs of the individual communities we serve,” said CVS spokesman Matt Blanchette. “Many of our locations are open 24 hours a day, offering customers convenient access to health care needs and everyday essentials, especially in neighborhoods where we know round-the-clock accessibility is needed.”

However, for many other stores, rising operating costs have factored into locking their doors a little earlier, Flickinger said.

“Between the highest electricity prices in history to raw material prices hitting all-time highs at the same time, they couldn’t afford to stay open 24 hours anymore,” he said.

While financial reasons may force some businesses to close earlier, Flickinger stressed the decision affects many workers trying to earn a living.

“A lot of people can only shop during the midnight shift because of care-giving, school, or holding two or three part-time jobs to make ends meet,” he said. “It’s going to create tremendous hardships.”

Wegmans in Dickson City now closes at midnight, and Price Chopper locations in Taylor and Dunmore close at 11 p.m. and midnight, respectively.

“As we continue to play a critical role in serving the needs of our communities, we have made the decision to keep our hours of operation of 6 a.m. to midnight at that location for the time being,” said Wegmans spokeswoman Laura Camera. “We are devoting the hours our store is closed to deep cleaning and restocking products.”

Dively, who has three children between the ages of 2 to 5, found it was challenging to keep her home stocked with food.

“My kids will drink a gallon of milk in a day,” she said. “If we ran out, I’d be looking for somewhere to go at 11 p.m. so they could have breakfast the next day.”

Scranton resident Annlatish Jones also is frustrated with the lack of retail options late at night.

Her husband used to shop at Walmart and Walgreens after completing his night shift, but now both are closed by that time.

“It’s harder to get to the store because we have kids and pretty busy schedules,” Jones said. “He would try to go grocery shopping when he got off work at 11 p.m. or midnight and now he can’t do it.”

The closures have also made it difficult for families to care for loved ones who become sick or have been diagnosed with a medical condition.

“I have an autistic daughter and sometimes we have to get things during the night and the store is closed,” Jones said. “We have to make sure we have everything before it gets to that point. They get pretty temperamental when they don’t have specific things and now we can’t just run out and get it. And if the kids get up in the middle of the night and have a fever, you can’t rush to the store.”

___

Online:

https://bit.ly/2PkX4Sf