Teledyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $84.7 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.02 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $805.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.85 to $2.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $12.20 per share.

Teledyne shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.