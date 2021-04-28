HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $40 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

HomeTrust Bancshares shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 70% in the last 12 months.