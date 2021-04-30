Business

Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $332 million in the period.

Integrated Electrical Services shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

