DSP Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The internet phone and wireless chipset company posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period.

DSP Group shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.