PetMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.2 million.

PetMed shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.