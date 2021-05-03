Warehouse fire is being fed by wood pellets at Georgia port

Firefighters in coastal Georgia are battling a large fire that ignited inside a warehouse filled with wood pellets.

The blaze erupted Sunday night at the Port of Brunswick, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah. News outlets report the warehouse is larger than a city block, and firefighters from several surrounding counties were called in to help as flames and smoke filled the sky in downtown Brunswick.

Crews continued to douse the smoldering warehouse Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blaze was likely the result of spontaneous combustion from heat built up inside the huge pile of wood pellets, Glynn County Emergency Management director Alex Eaton told The Brunswick News.

Officials said the warehouse is owned by a biofuels company that sells the wood pellets as fuel for European power plants. The burned warehouse was built in 2016 to replace two buildings destroyed by a previous wood-pellet fire in July 2015.