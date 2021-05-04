Lottery, casino bill faces hearing, vote at session end

A lottery and casino bill is getting a public hearing in the Alabama Legislature and could be decided in the final two days of the legislative session.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the bill for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Alabama Senate last month voted 23-9 for the proposed constitutional amendment to establish a state lottery and allow nine casino sites in the state. However, the measure is facing a tough vote and a ticking legislative clock in the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers have two meeting days remaining after Tuesday.

Casinos would be located in Jefferson, Mobile, Macon, Greene, Houston and either Jackson or DeKalb counties as well at the three sites owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

If approved by lawmakers in both chambers, the proposal would then go before voters.