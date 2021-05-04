Business

USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $371,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $157.5 million in the period.

USA Compression shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

