Expeditors International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $287.2 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period.

Expeditors International shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.