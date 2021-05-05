Cerner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cerner Corp. (CERN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $172.3 million.

The North Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The health care information technology company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Cerner shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.