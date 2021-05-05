Business

Landmark Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The property owner and manager posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

Landmark Infrastructure shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

