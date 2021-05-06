Earthstone Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.2 million.

Earthstone Energy shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.