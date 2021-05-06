Business

Earthstone Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE WOODLANDS, Texas

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.2 million.

Earthstone Energy shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Racist restrictions in old home deeds across Washington state will get expanded scrutiny

Business

Carnival removes all July sailings from website — except these

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service