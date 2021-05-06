FalconStor Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $425,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

FalconStor Software shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.